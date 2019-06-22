AUGUSTA, Maine — On Saturday, June 22, Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner held its first Maine Missing Person Day in Augusta.

The event focused on raising the public’s awareness about Maine’s missing people.

"When an individual goes missing and the search is conducted, once that search is over and they’re out of the media, the general public tends to forget about that missing person," said Lindsey Chasteen of the Medical Examiners Office. "It’s a tragedy that the families deal with every day. It’s not fair that they struggle daily feeling that their loved one had been forgotten when the really haven’t."

At the event, families learned about what resources the state is using when it comes to finding their loved ones.

The day included multiple presentations by the Maine Warden Service and Pine Tree Search and Rescue to provided information on searches and what to do when you get lost in the woods.