Maine's maple syrup production exceeds last year's by flying colors

Maple syrup taps in Maine have grown by around 30 percent this year, according to a NASS report.

MAINE, USA — Maine's maple syrup industry is continuing to flourish into 2022.

The United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS, released its 2022 Crop Production report on June 10, indicating the statistics of Maine's maple syrup production from the 2020 through 2022 harvest seasons.

This report comes out on the second week of June each year, and NASS continues to drive its mission forward by publishing its data both confidentially and unbiased.

The report state's that Maine's 2022 maple syrup production exceeds last year with flying colors.

A whopping 672,000 gallons of maple syrup were harvested this season compared to last year's collection of 514,000 gallons, showing a 30 percent increase in this year's production.

The report shows that Maine ranks third as the largest maple syrup-producing state behind New York and Vermont.

According to a news release from Michael Bryant of Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup, an award-winning Maine maple syrup company, this report clearly demonstrates the success of Maine's approximately 500 licensed sugarhouses.

"With maple being one of the most healthy, all natural sweeteners, demand will continue to grow," Bryant said in the news release. "This is good for the Maine economy and the people of Maine employed in the maple industry.

Make sure to mark down Maine Maple Fall Fest on your calendar for this fall to celebrate Maine's maple producers. It will be held from Oct. 8 through Oct. 19.

To find local Maine maple syrup shops, click here. For more information on maple sugar houses, click here.