PORTLAND, Maine — In the hours after a shooting killed one person at a California synagogue Saturday, Maine's Jewish community weighed in on the violence on the west coast.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine posted on its Facebook page: "White supremacy and anti-Semitism must be given no quarter. We must continue to work until this cannot happen again."

The attack at the synagogue in San Diego comes six months to the day after a shooting killed several people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn.

The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine also posted on its Facebook page.

Saturday was the last day of the Jewish holiday, Passover.

Police in Maine have not indicated any increased security measures at Jewish houses of worship.