PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine's Jewish community reacted Saturday evening to the news of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people.

"As we continue to learn about the devastating violence in Pittsburgh, the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine joins you in holding the Pittsburgh Jewish Community in our hearts," the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine posted on its Facebook page. "As we mourn, we remember and draw upon the strength of the Jewish people, and of our tradition, which calls on each of us to work in the service of love and repair in a world that is riven by tragedy and harm."

© NEWS CENTER Maine