AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's governor says she looks forward to meeting fellow governors — and going to the White House.

Democrat Janet Mills is in the nation's capital to attend the annual National Governors Association winter meeting. Her predecessor, Republican Paul LePage, stopped paying dues to the organization in 2012 but Mills has rejoined the organization as a dues-paying member.

Governors are working on health care, voting integrity, workforce development, criminal justice reform and infrastructure. Mills said she also looks forward to talking about climate change and renewable power initiatives.

She'll be joining Republican President Donald Trump at a Sunday dinner for governors. Mills said she's been to the White House before and looks forward to returning, saying she "respects the office."