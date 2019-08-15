LEWISTON, Maine — Marcotte Park hit a major milestone today as "Jude's Place," Maine's very first public universally accessible playground, got its first official sign.

The Lewiston playground was made in honor of Jude Libby, the son of State Senator Nate Libby. Jude has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Equipped with playground features like rubberized surfaces and different auditory and visual equipment, Jude's Place is a childhood getaway for everyone.

Jude's Place opened officially last November thanks to incredible support from the Lewiston community and Walt Disney Company, all it was missing was a name tag until now.

