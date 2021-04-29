The state's first mass vaccination clinic could be closing

Bangor's Cross Insurance Center has its last clinic tentatively scheduled for May 27.

BANGOR, Maine — Since February, the mass vaccination clinic at Bangor's Cross Insurance Center has played a vital role in vaccinating Mainers against COVID-19, but its days of operations might be numbered.

The announcement from Northern Light Health comes as daily appointments at the Cross Center have fallen in recent weeks. It's a trend health experts expect to continue.

There have already been adjustments to how the site operates. Folks will no longer be able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesdays. However, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays remain available for people to schedule their first dose.

The Cross Center's last clinic is scheduled for May 27, but the date is not set in stone.

Northern Light Health is looking at ways to offer vaccinations at already existing clinics and in its hospitals.

"We’re looking at methods across Northern Light on how to increase [the number] of venues that you can receive the vaccine, versus having the centralized location of the mass vaccination center where people schedule their appointments online and then come in droves to get the vaccine," says Northern Light Pharmacy Associate Vice President Matthew Marston. " We are more shifting to meet the demands of our patients.”