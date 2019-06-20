BIDDEFORD, Maine — The fastest sport on two feet is getting a home indoors in Maine.

The Maine Northmen is the state's first professional box lacrosse team. 20 of 38 players between the active and practice rosters have ties to Maine, and bring professional, and Division I through Division III-level experience to the floor.

The Northmen will play in the Interstate Box Lacrosse League in the RBLL - New England, competing against two Massachusetts teams: the Auburn Aviators, and the Cambridge Nor'easters. Their home floor is the Biddeford Ice Arena.

Owner, general manager, and righty forward Kyle Baker started organizing the team back in March. The Kennebunk native has played lacrosse at high levels, including for the Belgium national field team, and the Vermont Voyageurs in the Quebec Senior League, a box team in Canada. He coached at the University of New England this past season, and played at DII school Merrimack (which goes DI in 2023) and DIII University of Southern Maine.

"Since then, I've been playing in every tournament I can and every league I can and being a road warrior, because there's been nothing around here," said Baker.

Baker would travel four hours to play a "home game" when playing for the Voyageurs.

"I loved it, and I knew that people in this area, who hadn't been exposed to it, would love it to, and it's been a dream of mine to bring box lacrosse to my local community for years," said Baker. "When the opportunity arose, I had to jump on it."

Baker recruited and handpicked players that he knew from his lacrosse travels. The team also held open tryouts and weekly pick-up games on Monday nights at the BIA, open to anyone interested in learning the game.

"My long term goal is to grow the game of box lacrosse in Maine," said Baker.

'There [are] legitimately two versions of this game'

Box lacrosse is much different than the game most parents and kids are used to seeing and playing on a grass field. Box lacrosse trades cleats for basketball sneakers, and turf for concrete, slinging that same hard, rubber ball, in the confines of a hockey rink.

The game requires more toughness and more precision.

More checks are allowed: cross-checks typically draw a penalty in the field game. In box, cross-checking (except in the back) is legal.

A field lacrosse goal measures 6 feet by 6 feet. In box, the goal is 4 feet by 4 feet 6 inches, and the goalies wear pads similar to a hockey goalie, taking up more room in the cage, therefore requiring precise shots by a player.

Box lacrosse is Canada's summer national sport.

"I know once they see it, they'll be hooked, just like I was and just like anyone involved in it is," said Baker. "If you like fast sports, hard, physical sports, then get in the rink."

'The Men of the North'

Among the 22 active roster players is Ontario native Mark White, who played for the Toronto Rock, a National Lacrosse League team. The NLL is the professional box lacrosse league with teams across Canada and the United States, including the New England Black Wolves, based in Connecticut.

White played box lacrosse since three years old (he said his parents couldn't afford to put him in hockey).

"Lacrosse was kind of the more blue collar sport," said White. "Fast forward to today, I think it was worth it."

Now, White is helping the players who have more field experience get acclimated to a faster-paced, more physical game.

"Having an opportunity to play at an elite level again -- box lacrosse -- is awesome," said White. "Everybody who plays lacrosse at a high level is all about growing the game."

Baker agrees, and said that is his ultimate goal with this team: introducing the game to Maine, especially the younger players.

"When they have that box skill set foundation, they're already a high-level field player," said Baker. "You never work harder at anything than something you're passionate about. My biggest passion is growing the game of lacrosse in both versions, but specifically now, this opportunity bringing the better -- my favorite version to southern Maine. Regardless of the hours I put in, I love what I'm doing."

The Northmen play their first home game Sunday, June 23 at the Biddeford Ice Arena at 6 p.m. Senator Angus King will ceremonially place the ball. You can buy tickets on site, or e-mail mainenorthmen@gmail.com to buy them in advance.