Maine's electric vehicle charging network expands north

Efficiency Maine opened two DC high-speed charging stations in Bangor and Newport and will focus on providing high-speed charging stations in rural counties.

MAINE, USA — Across the United States, lawmakers and environmental protection agencies are making a push for more electric vehicles. But in order for that to happen, states need to have the proper EV infrastructure, which is why Efficiency Maine is expanding the state's charging network.

There are currently about 650 Level 2 chargers and 194 direct-current high-speed chargers, according to an Efficiency Maine news release.

On Wednesday, the organization opened two DC high-speed charging stations in Bangor and Newport. These chargers will increase people's driving range by about 200 miles, according to Efficiency Maine's executive director, Michael Stoddard.

"It's going to open up a new frontier for the state who want to drive EVs," Stoddard said.

The organization is currently working to add more DC charging stations to central and eastern areas of Maine. In the coming years, its next focus will be providing high-speed charging stations in Aroostook and Washington counties.

These DC chargers can recharge a battery to 80 percent in anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, depending on the electric vehicle, according to Efficiency Maine.

"We're really trying to plan for the wave of EV drivers that we're expecting to see over the rest of this decade," Stoddard said.

Darling's Talent Development Director Kim Cotta said she's seeing the demand for EVs steadily increase, but some customers are still a bit hesitant to drive one due to "range anxiety."

However, she said adding EV infrastructure to different communities in the state can only help Mainers feel more comfortable.

"I think just seeing chargers out and about in your community kind of opens your mind like it's an expanding network of chargers and road trips are definitely possible with EVs now," she said.

Efficiency Maine will also be adding 51 Level 2 EV charging stations, providing 127 ports to rural communities by the end of the year.

The Governor's Energy Office is helping to fund these, and according to its director, the state will invest more than $27 million of federal funds in the coming years to help expand Maine's EV infrastructure.