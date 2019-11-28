MAINE, Maine — Some Mainers are getting a Thanksgiving Day surprise they weren't expecting.

It seems Maine's overnight weather has caused thousands of CMP and Emera Maine customers to be without power Thursday morning, according to their respective outage reporting websites. As of 9 a.m. nearly 25,000 Maine customers are still without power.

Central Maine Power outages seem to be mostly in Franklin and Somerset counties while Emera Maine's outages are concentrated in Penobscot County.

Both CMP and Emera Maine say they have dispatched crews to clear up the outages as quickly as possible.

