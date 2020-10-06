MAINE, USA — During the statewide primary election next month, Mainers will be able to vote to raise more money to expand high-speed internet.

The broadband referendum is asking voters to have Maine borrow $15-million dollars to help pay for new fiber-optic expansion.

That money would also require raising another $30 million from private sources, grants and the federal government, to bring the total to $45 million.

The election is on July 14th.

