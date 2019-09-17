The community of Farmington reels as the people that live there cope with the devastating explosion that happened at the LEAP Inc. facility on Monday morning but Mainers across the state are lending their support and prayers.

LEAP, Inc., the nonprofit was housed in the facility at 313 Farmington Falls Rd., serves those with disabilities.

The explosion killed one Farmington firefighter, Captain Michael Bell, and injured seven others.

Capt. Bell's brother Terry Bell, the department's chief, was among six other fire personnel injured, the state fire marshal's office said. Also hurt: Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Capt. Baxter's father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross.

The state of Maine's people have reached out in droves to offer condolences, well wishes, and prayers to all those affected.

The LEAP Community reached out to all those who have offered concerns, on Facebook to say they are unable to reach out individually but thank the community for all the support they have been offered.

There will be a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in Buxton now scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Bar Mills Fire Station (Buxton Fire Dept.) parking lot to honor Captain Michael Bell and the others that were injured. This event is open to the public.

Donald Simoneau of Farmington was outside the Farmington Fire Dept. for several hours Tuesday morning holding an American flag in honor of those affected by the explosion.

He is friends with Larry Lord, the LEAP maintenance worker injured in the blast that worked quickly to get as many people out of the building after the explosion.

Governer Janet Mills is a native of Farmington and still owns a home there. She sent out a Twitter video Monday night, urging people to thank first responders for their work and service they provide to the state of Maine.

