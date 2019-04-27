BAR HARBOR, Maine — A rainy start to the day on Saturday didn't stop Mainers from marching and raising awareness for climate change.

The march, organized by Indivisible MDI, through downtown Bar Harbor. More than 100 hundred were in attendance to let their voices be heard on why climate change is threat to our planet.

"People need to organize locally, but we also have to organize on the regional and national and international levels, because this is a all hands on deck situation," said Indivisible MDI member Jessica Stewart.

Saturday's march comes just says after Earth Day. Many there believe climate change is the biggest threat facing the population.

"As a parent I want a livable world for my kid, and all the kids in the world," added Stewart.

Many marchers carried signs, as well as posters of sunflowers, which has become a symbol against climate change, according to multiple marchers.

Following the march, multiple speakers had the chance to discuss the climate change.

To learn more about Indivisible MDI, you can visit its website here.