Mainers honor victims on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, folks across Maine are doing what they can to honor lives lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

MAINE, USA — The deadliest terror attack ever on American soil happened on this day 19 years ago when two hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, one hit the Pentagon and another went down in a field in Pennsylvania.

2,977 people lost their lives, and many more have died from related illnesses in the years since. May they rest in peace.

Remembrances of September 11th are happening around the state of Maine today.

The Freeport Flag Ladies are coming out of retirement for one day to wave their flags.

Three days after 9/11, President Bush asked Americans to step outside their homes with lighted candles in memory of the heroes and those lost in the attacks. The flag ladies responded by promising to stand with their flags on Main Street in Freeport every Tuesday morning and they did so until last year.