Mainers gather to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mainers mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with candlelight vigils.

MAINE, Maine — Vigils honoring late Justice Ginsburg were also held in Bangor and Bar Harbor Sunday.

In Bangor, dozens gathered in front of the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Federal Building and Courthouse. Co-organizer Katie Brydon said before hand that this event was a great way for people to come together.

“I think we can all agree that someone who dedicated her life to providing equality under the law to all Americans is something that is a positive thing to come together and celebrate and honor," Brydon added.

Aubrae Filipiak and Sarah Luciano also helped organize the vigil. Filipiak said she had heard about the ones in Portland and Bar Harbor but didn't know of any in in her hometown.

"I reached out to a few groups I know who organize in the area and no one had anything underway and so I decided the next thing I can do is plan one," she said.

The vigil drew Bangor area residents from all ages, and everyone in attendance was given an opportunity to share their thoughts on Ginsburg as a Justice on the Supreme Court and as a person, and many did.

Brydon and co-organizers Filipiak and Sarah Luciano are Bangor natives and mentioned they wanted to give others a chance to mourn as a group despite the current pandemic.

"...we’re not alone and seeing groups quietly gathering and listening to somber music it’s hopefully a way to not feel so isolated," Luciano said.

During almost every speakers address a message about the importance of November's upcoming election was mentioned.

In Portland, hundreds also gathered with candles and photos of Ginsburg and sharing poems and songs. Many speakers encouraged others to mourn tonight, and fight tomorrow.

Some also sharing what Justice Ginsburg means to them.