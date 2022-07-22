Mainers flocking to a marijuana-friendly campground

At Camp Laughing Grass, using cannabis is not allowed but encouraged.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISON, Maine — Maine is home to 140 camps, most are just for kids, others for the entire family. But there is a camp experience in Harrison that is a big draw for the 21-and-older crowd.

At Camp Laughing Grass, smoking marijuana is not only allowed, but highly encouraged. For Laura Snowman and Eric Tardiff, camping along the Crooked River is paradise. The couple from Monmouth are renting this 'glamping' campsite featuring a large tent with a bed.

And there's another big attraction, campers can light up a joint anywhere they want.

"We love the outdoors — we get the best of both worlds, where at other campsites won't let you smoke, you can't relax," Snowman said.

There is a lot of relaxing going on at Camp Laughing Grass, the brainchild of Trinity Madison. Madison wanted to create a camping experience for adults without the stigma, despite the fact Maine legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2016.

"There are still campgrounds in this legal state of ours — 'Oh you are smoking weed? Get out,' and you don't get a refund," Madison said.

Besides glamping and primitive tent sites, the 17-acre camp features five cabins, a bathhouse, hiking and biking trails, kayaks, and canoes. Campers bring their own supply of weed. They can also sample other strains provided by local dispensaries. Many campers find the social atmosphere of the camp lives up to its name.

"Hanging out, talking, laughing — we have a projector and do silly stoner movies," Madison added.

The camp, which can host up to 30 guests, has been a hit since it first opened in 2020. This season the camp is almost fully booked with visitors from Maine to as far as California. Now the biggest request is...

"How quickly can you expand?" Madison exclaimed.

She hopes to expand this cannabis-friendly destination into the winter months. There are plans to winterize parts of the camp, allowing campers to snowshoe or snowmobile into camp, or stay in heated cabins.