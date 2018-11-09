PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two Mainers are teaming up and heading straight for Hurricane Florence on a rescue mission to save animals from the storm.

Brent Scott and Sam Woodman posted a flyer letting people know they were leaving their jobs for a couple days and "heading into the heart of the disaster on Friday".

They are asking people to donate supplies to help them with their mission. They already have a truck and boat but are looking to receive supplies like pet food, crates, bowls, etc. to help with the rescue.

"If you love animals as much as we do please give us some support," the flyer reads. "A little goes a long way. Remember that!"

If you would like to get in touch with Scott or Woodman to donate supplies they can be reached at 207-449-9674.

