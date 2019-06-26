WEST BATH, Maine — Some Maine motorcyclists are saying goodbye to the bike after a deadly crash in New Hampshire killed seven riders and injured two more.

West Bath resident Rodney Toothaker posted on Facebook Sunday night: "After an afternoon on the Harley with my wife and not 1 but 3 close calls I think it’s time to say goodbye to the bike, my wife is worth to much to me to have her gone because of people not paying attention. I’m just not comfortable anymore. Please don’t judge , to all my friends that ride please be safe and be extra cautious"

Friends of Toothaker commented on his post.

"Gotta say I am debating puttin mine up...so many people on their damn phones!" wrote Sue Benoit-Anderson.

"I absolutely agree! One of the reasons I don’t miss riding whatsoever," wrote Tasha Morrissette.

"This is the exact reason why we don't have a bike anymore!" wrote Jessica Ross Allard.

On Saturday, L-A Harley-Davidson's manager, John Story said deadly crashes like these can hurt the motorcycle business.

"I'm sure some people see this and say, 'well, maybe I've had enough,'" said Story.

Story pleaded with the public to take a second look for motorcyclists.

"It's horrible. It's a horrific situation," said Story. "There's seven families now that lost a loved one."