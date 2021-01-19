Mainers commemorate Dr. King on MLK Day

While most of the MLK events in Maine were held virtually amid the pandemic, high school students in Yarmouth held an outdoor march and rally.

YARMOUTH, Maine — This past Friday would have been Martin Luther King Junior's 92nd birthday.

Today, people across the nation and here in Maine took time to honor the late civil rights hero.

Amid the pandemic, most commemorated the holiday virtually.

A Portland-based philanthropic organization 'Maine Initiatives' organized dozens of virtual sessions, which started at 10 on Monday morning and ran through 6 p.m.

The sessions had titles ranging from "The Dr. King Legacy: Kids Edition," to "Art and Activism," to "Social Justice in 2021."

There were small socially-distanced gatherings held as well, including one organized by the Yarmouth High School Civil Rights Team.

At 1 p.m., the group marched from the high school to Yarmouth Town Hall where they listened to speaker Abdi Iftin, an author, activist, and Yarmouth resident.

"The message is, let's not give up... let's keep continuing this movement, let's keep rallying, let's keep talking, and let's keep supporting our communities,: says Iftin.

“No barrier can stand in our way to achieve freedom and equality... We must commit to racial, social and economic justice.” Author and activist Abdi Iftin speaks at the Yarmouth High School MLK Day rally. @newscentermaine @Abdi_Iftin pic.twitter.com/hRrNky7MVo — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) January 18, 2021

There are actions you can still take to mark the holiday from home.

Some of the ways Maine leaders say people can honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy this year include:

Donating to an organization of your choice in Dr. King's name

Read and listen to Dr. King's famous speeches

Analyze the words in his speeches with a friend, relative, or family member to keep his legacy strong.

Continue to fight for racial equality

Attend a virtual event

Supporting local black communities

Show on Near Me map