PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has spared a 77-year-old man from going to prison for his role in an illegal sports gambling business in Maine.

William Flynn, who pleaded guilty in June, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation. Part of that includes 90 days of home confinement.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Flynn, who uses a walker, struggled to his feet to apologize, saying there will now be an "asterisk" next to his name because of the conviction. He said he intends to spend his remaining days earning back his family's respect.

District Court Judge Jon D. Levy said the crime deserved a prison sentence. He said he showed leniency because of Flynn's health and because he's the only caretaker for his partner.

