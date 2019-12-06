MAINE, USA —

What is 'Pride'?

The month of June is dedicated to celebrating the unique identifies and history of LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community. Maine towns, cities and organizations are hosting parades, events and celebrations throughout the month in all corners of the state. Nearly 5-percent of the Maine population identifies as LGBT, according to The Williams Institute.

RELATED: NYPD formally apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn

NEWS CENTER Maine has Pride!

We are proud supporters of pride celebrations all across the state of Maine and the work of organizations like the Maine Health Equality Alliance to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues. You can catch our team and STORMY at the Pride Portland! and Bangor Pride parades!

RELATED: Maine becomes the 17th state to ban conversion therapy

Parades

Special Events

Hosted by EqualityMaine