MaineHealth expects to give 1,800 COVID-19 vaccines at new clinic in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — MaineHealth began vaccinating more Mainers age 70 and older against COVID-19 Monday at a newly opened clinic in Westbrook.

Eligible patients are being vaccinated by appointment only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., six days a week.

Patients wishing to make an appointment for vaccination should call 1-877-780-7545 or visit mainehealth.org/vaccine. When you call, they will give you the address.

You do not need to be a MaineHealth patient to receive a vaccination at any MaineHealth clinic.

The Westbrook clinic expects to vaccinate more than 1,800 people during the week of January 25.

Among the first to receive their vaccine at the Westbrook clinic on Monday, Jan. 25, was 80-year-old Carol Fredriksen of Falmouth, according to MaineHealth officials.

“You need protection and vaccination is the way to go,” Fredriksen said in a provided statement from MaineHealth. “Don’t fear it. Go for it.”

“We seniors are going to set the example and hopefully everyone will follow to get this pandemic under control,” 83-year-old Pat Cappelletti of Cumberland said in the same provided statement.

.@MaineHealth opens new #Covid_19 vaccine clinic in Westbrook. They expect to vaccinate 1,800 people this week. Vaccines are by appointment only, and available 6 days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. @newscentermaine #newscentermaine 📷: @MaineHealth @MEPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/3XJbPeeXvB — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 25, 2021

Cappelletti also received the vaccine Monday, along with her 83-year-old husband, Jim.