Maine woman wins half a million dollars on scratch-off ticket purchased at Auburn convenience store

In all, there were 53 winners of $10,000 or more. The total payout to Maine Lottery winners in October was $20,646,227.

AUBURN, Maine — Deanna Childs of Peru, Maine was the top winner in Maine Lottery games in October. Childs played the $500,000 payout scratch-off game and took the top prize of half a million dollars. She bought her ticket at Nouria in Auburn.

There were also two quarter million-dollar winners: Richard Harmon from Waterville in the $250,000 Spectacular game and Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner in the 25X The Cash game.

In addition, Robert Benedict of Augusta won a new Ford Explorer, his prize for playing the Keys-N-Cash Game.

Here is the list of October’s 53 winners of $10,000 or more:

Ford Explorer

Robert Benedict of Augusta

$250,000 to $500,000 Winners

Deanna Childs of Peru

Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner

Richard Harmon of Waterville

$100,000 to $249,999 Winnera

Kaleb Staples of Lisbon Falls

Sandy Wilber of Madrid

Harold Merithew of Searsport

David McGraw of Caribou

William Fitzjurls of Belfast

Cynthia Staples of Limerick

Katie Cekutis of South Portland

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Kenneth Newman of Portland

Cassiano Goncalves of Pawtucket, RI

Linda Marciano of Wells

Elizabeth Whitmore of Hancock

David Bombaro of North Waterboro

Debra Brissette of Lisbon

Terrence Whitmore of Hancock

Brenda Bombaro of North Waterboro

Joyce Chason of Westbrook

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

Joshua Cyr of Turner

H. A. Wollman of Somerville, MA

Anne Coburn of Cushing

Amber Hess of Portland

Jonathan Kelly-Emery of Winthrop

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners