Maine woman wins half a million dollars on scratch-off ticket purchased at Auburn convenience store

AUBURN, Maine — Deanna Childs of Peru, Maine was the top winner in Maine Lottery games in October. Childs played the $500,000 payout scratch-off game and took the top prize of half a million dollars. She bought her ticket at Nouria in Auburn.
There were also two quarter million-dollar winners: Richard Harmon from Waterville in the $250,000 Spectacular game and Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner in the 25X The Cash game.
In addition, Robert Benedict of Augusta won a new Ford Explorer, his prize for playing the Keys-N-Cash Game.
In all, there were 53 winners of $10,000 or more. The total payout to Maine Lottery winners in October was $20,646,227.
Here is the list of October’s 53 winners of $10,000 or more:
Ford Explorer
- Robert Benedict of Augusta
$250,000 to $500,000 Winners
- Deanna Childs of Peru
- Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner
- Richard Harmon of Waterville
$100,000 to $249,999 Winnera
- Kaleb Staples of Lisbon Falls
- Sandy Wilber of Madrid
- Harold Merithew of Searsport
- David McGraw of Caribou
- William Fitzjurls of Belfast
- Cynthia Staples of Limerick
- Katie Cekutis of South Portland
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
- Kenneth Newman of Portland
- Cassiano Goncalves of Pawtucket, RI
- Linda Marciano of Wells
- Elizabeth Whitmore of Hancock
- David Bombaro of North Waterboro
- Debra Brissette of Lisbon
- Terrence Whitmore of Hancock
- Brenda Bombaro of North Waterboro
- Joyce Chason of Westbrook
$25,000 to $49,999 Winners
- Joshua Cyr of Turner
- H. A. Wollman of Somerville, MA
- Anne Coburn of Cushing
- Amber Hess of Portland
- Jonathan Kelly-Emery of Winthrop
$10,000 to $24,999 Winners
- Gary Goodrich, Jr. of Surry
- John Butera of Waterville
- Charles Williams of Leeds
- Cecilia Dube of Madawaska
- Katherine Stewart of Eddington
- David Parsons of Presque Isle
- Hope Covert of South Paris
- Catherina Littlefield of Topsham
- Boulos Bol of South Portland
- Roxanna Dubord of Waldoboro
- Catherine Butler of Hancock
- Jesse Turner of Ellsworth
- Stephen Adams of Wilton
- Anthony Dixon of Lewiston
- Jasmine Greenleaf of Troy
- Edward Dalton of Buxton
- Jacki Harmon of Bridgton
- Drew Wallace of Richmond
- Frank Greco of East Wilton
- Tiffany Palow of Fairfield
- Gary Greene of Old Town
- Michael Olehowski of Lewiston
- William Lee of Rockport
- Laurence Bridges of Biddeford
- Christopher Freeman of Buxton
- Kym Fatello of Sweden