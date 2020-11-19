x
Maine woman wins half a million dollars on scratch-off ticket purchased at Auburn convenience store

Credit: Getty images

AUBURN, Maine — Deanna Childs of Peru, Maine was the top winner in Maine Lottery games in October. Childs played the $500,000 payout scratch-off game and took the top prize of half a million dollars. She bought her ticket at Nouria in Auburn.

There were also two quarter million-dollar winners: Richard Harmon from Waterville in the $250,000 Spectacular game and Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner in the 25X The Cash game. 

In addition, Robert Benedict of Augusta won a new Ford Explorer, his prize for playing the Keys-N-Cash Game.

In all, there were 53 winners of $10,000 or more. The total payout to Maine Lottery winners in October was $20,646,227.

Here is the list of October’s 53 winners of $10,000 or more:

Ford Explorer

  • Robert Benedict of Augusta

$250,000 to $500,000 Winners

  • Deanna Childs of Peru
  • Klinton Peckham of West Gardiner 
  • Richard Harmon of Waterville

$100,000 to $249,999 Winnera

  • Kaleb Staples of Lisbon Falls 
  • Sandy Wilber of Madrid 
  • Harold Merithew of Searsport
  • David McGraw of Caribou 
  • William Fitzjurls of Belfast 
  • Cynthia Staples of Limerick
  • Katie Cekutis of South Portland

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

  • Kenneth Newman of Portland
  • Cassiano Goncalves of Pawtucket, RI
  • Linda Marciano of Wells
  • Elizabeth Whitmore of Hancock 
  • David Bombaro of North Waterboro 
  • Debra Brissette of Lisbon
  • Terrence Whitmore of Hancock 
  • Brenda Bombaro of North Waterboro
  • Joyce Chason of Westbrook

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

  • Joshua Cyr of Turner
  • H. A. Wollman of Somerville, MA
  • Anne Coburn of Cushing
  • Amber Hess of Portland
  • Jonathan Kelly-Emery of Winthrop

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

  • Gary Goodrich, Jr. of Surry
  • John Butera of Waterville
  • Charles Williams of Leeds
  • Cecilia Dube of Madawaska
  • Katherine Stewart of Eddington
  • David Parsons of Presque Isle
  • Hope Covert of South Paris
  • Catherina Littlefield of Topsham
  • Boulos Bol of South Portland
  • Roxanna Dubord of Waldoboro
  • Catherine Butler of Hancock
  • Jesse Turner of Ellsworth
  • Stephen Adams of Wilton
  • Anthony Dixon of Lewiston
  • Jasmine Greenleaf of Troy
  • Edward Dalton of Buxton
  • Jacki Harmon of Bridgton
  • Drew Wallace of Richmond
  • Frank Greco of East Wilton
  • Tiffany Palow of Fairfield
  • Gary Greene of Old Town
  • Michael Olehowski of Lewiston
  • William Lee of Rockport
  • Laurence Bridges of Biddeford
  • Christopher Freeman of Buxton
  • Kym Fatello of Sweden

