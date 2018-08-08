ROCKPORT (AP) — A Maine woman is due to be sentenced for a fatal stabbing in the town of Waldo.

Victoria Scott was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield, who was found dead outside a friend's home in February 2017.

The sentencing is on Wednesday for Scott, who claimed she acted in self-defense.

Littlefield was stabbed 11 times, on the thigh, calf, abdomen and scalp. The state medical examiner testified that he could have survived if someone had called for help. No one dialed 911 until someone arrived to find Littlefield dead in the driveway.

Defense attorney Steven Peterson said he was stunned by the verdicts and expects to appeal the conviction based on insufficient evidence.

