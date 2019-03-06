A Maine woman is honoring her late father on the 75th anniversary of D-Day by spending time with the family of a woman he saved shortly after the Normandy invasion.

Jeannine Kemple’s father, Maurice Dore, was 19 years old when he landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944 during the Normandy invasion. This was the day in history that would become known as D-Day.

Dore spent four months there in a naval encampment, during which time he met a family of four children. They had lost their mother and their home to the Allied bombing of Caen.

At nine years old, Genevieve was the oldest of her siblings who had been sent to live with their grandmother.

While he was stationed in the area, Dore took the siblings under his wing, securing food for them and work for their grandmother.

Genevieve never forgot it.

In 2011, one of Kemple’s brothers went to France, returning to the place their father had served during the war -- it was also where their father had met Genevieve and her siblings.

Kemple's brother did a lot more than just stand in his father's footsteps, though. He hired a guide to locate Genevieve.

Decades had passed since the war, but Genevieve never left her home of Saint-Marie-du-Mont. Kemple’s brother met Genevieve and her family on that trip, and the families have stayed in touch ever since.

Dore passed away in January at the age of 95.

Honoring his life and legacy, Kemple and her brothers are traveling to France as guests of Genevieve and her family. They will all be together on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of Dore’s arrival on the shores of Normandy when he came to the aid of Genevieve and her siblings.