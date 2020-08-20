Maine woman shot dead in Lincoln, second person injured in shooting

Police are investigating the incident. They say there is no danger to the public.

LINCOLN, Maine — A Lincoln woman is dead after a shooting at her home on Transalpine Road. Another person was injured in the shooting and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police responded to a 911 call at the home around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Initial responding officers found that there had been a shooting at the residence.

Police say Pauline Taylor, 63, died as a result of the shooting. Another person was injured and is being treated. Their identity has not yet been released.

An autopsy on Taylor is expected to happen at the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta sometime on Thursday.

The Maine State Police is investigating. The Lincoln Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine Warden Service have assisted with the investigation.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting they're asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.