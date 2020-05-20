UNION, Maine — A Litchfield man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a logging truck Tuesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said just after 6:30, a crash occurred between a Hyundai sedan and a logging truck.

The driver of the Hyundai, Ernest Pushard, 75, of Gardiner, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Pushard's passenger, Daniel Bailey, 64, of Litchfield, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both the car and the truck were towed due to inoperable damage.

The operator of the logging truck, William Cleaves Jr, 32, of Dover-Foxcroft, was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that the truck was travelling westbound on Heald Highway (Route 17) and the car was pulling out from South Union Road onto Heald Hwy, in front of the truck.

The crash is still under investigation by Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Labo with support from the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Units.

