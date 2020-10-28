Maine woman killed, another woman in critical condition after crash on New Hampshire highway

At this time all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or may have information about it is asked to contact NH State Police.

SUTTON, New Hampshire — A Maine woman was killed after she drove off I-89 in New Hampshire and struck a tree Tuesday. Her female passenger is in critical condition.

Sarah Grier, 64, of Woodland was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify Grier's passenger but they did say she suffered serious bodily injuries and was flown from the scene to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Just before noon, New Hampshire State Police were requested to respond to the single-vehicle crash on I-89 North, in the area of mile marker 24 in the town of Sutton.

Based upon an initial investigation by police, the vehicle was travelling northbound in the left lane when it drifted off the roadway to the left side into the median. The vehicle then collided with a tree on the driver’s side.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit was requested to respond to assist at the scene.

I-89 North was shut down for several hours during this incident. New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by Sutton Police, Sutton Fire and Rescue, Warner Fire and Rescue, New London Fire and EMS, DHART and NH DOT.