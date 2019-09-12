LEWISTON, Maine — An unidentified Maine woman died in a single-car crash in Lewiston Sunday evening.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, the 59-year-old woman's car crashed into a rock and tree in the area of Webster and Old Lisbon Road around 7 p.m.

Police said when they were called to the crash, the woman was reportedly stuck in the car.

Lewiston Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded as well.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating.

The woman's name and further details of the crash are not being released at this time pending notification to family members.

