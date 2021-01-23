Woolwich woman dies after being hit by a car in Dresden

Officials say a 40-yr-old woman was hit and killed while walking along Route 127 late Friday afternoon

DRESDEN, Maine — A 40-yr-old Woolwich woman died walking along Route 127 in Dresden Friday afternoon.

Police officials say in a release that 40-yr-old Eva Russell-Edmonds was walking along Middle Road in Dresden when a vehicle hit and killed her.

44-yr-old Matthew Larochelle was driving the vehicle that hit Russell-Edmonds, according to police. They say Russell-Edmonds was wearing dark clothing. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved in the crash.

According to the release, deputies were near the crash site investigating calls that a person was in the road approximately 4 miles away.

Police officials ask if anyone saw a person walking along on the Middle Road in Dresden on Friday, January 22, between 3:00 PM and 5:15 PM, or witnessed the crash itself, to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office 207-882-7332 or BKANE@Lincolnso.me.