Maine will have shark warning after fatal attack last year

Maine state coastal parks are going to adopt a flag system used in Massachusetts to warn beachgoers of the presence of sharks.

The purple flag with a white shark silhouette will also be hoisted in Harpswell, where Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City was killed by a great white last summer. A state official says the warning flag is widely used in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, which sees more white sharks than Maine.

According to the Times Record, the flag, which is purple with a white shark silhouette in the middle, will be hoisted when there is a reported shark sighting within a quarter-mile. The flag will serve as a signal to beachgoers to swim at their own risk. The flag will remain until the day following the sighting.

Since the fatal attack, the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has stressed the importance of being alert and cautious while in the water. Swimmers are encouraged to avoid schooling fish and seals, which are prey for sharks.

People are encouraged to report shark sightings to Marine Patrol or to their local authorities. There is also an app that tracks shark sightings, called "Sharktivity," that the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy uses to crowdsource data to reduce encounters and promote safety.

According to the Times Record, Harpswell officials haven't determined what number people should call to report shark sightings.