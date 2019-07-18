GRAY, Maine — The Maine Wildlife Park posted on Facebook their sad news that "Maggie the Moose" had died.

"With very heavy hearts, we sadly share news of the loss of our young moose Maggie."

The post goes on to say that Maggie was found dead in her enclosure by wildlife park staff on the morning of July 16. The results of a necropsy indicated that she died from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Park officials said, "the staff at the Maine Wildlife Park are devastated by the loss, recognizing that Maggie was more than just a moose to us and her thousands of fans from all over the world. From the viral video of her playing with a German shepherd to her being viewed by a record-breaking number of park visitors last year, Maggie bridged two worlds. She served as a link between her species and our own by capturing the hearts of people everywhere. She will be greatly missed by us all."

Mainers fell in love with Maggie after seeing a viral video of her playing with a German Shepherd. She was then adopted by the Maine Wildlife Park where she brought in thousands of visitors. NEWS CENTER Maine fell in love with Maggie after reporting multiple stories about her. Our hearts are sad today.

