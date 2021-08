Heat prompts cooling centers to open in Maine

Masks are required at some locations of Maine cooling stations because of COVID during heat wave

MAINE, USA — Due to high temperatures in southern Maine for the next couple of days, several cooling centers are opening in southern Maine to help folks get a break from the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

Cooling Center Locations

FALMOUTH

Family Ice Center — 20 Hat Trick Dr. — Wednesday - Friday 4:00 a.m. - Midnight / Saturday & Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Falmouth Memorial Library — 5 Lunt Rd. — Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mason-Motz Activity Center — 190 Middle Rd. — Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - Noon

PORTLAND

Troubh Ice Arena — 225 Park Ave. — Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.mm - 4:00 p.m. Masks are required. No additional services.

SCARBOROUGH

Scarborough Public Library — 48 Gorham Rd. — Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. / Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm / Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

SOUTH PORTLAND

South Portland Community Center — 21 Nelson Rd. — Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Masks are required.

South Portland Main Library — 482 Broadway Street — Wednesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.

AUBURN

Auburn Public Library — 49 Spring St. — Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Auburn Senior Community Center — 48 Pettengill Park Road — Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

DURHAM

Durham Town Office — 630 Hallowell Road — Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. / Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. / Wednesday closed

LEEDS

Leeds Town Office — 8 Community Drive — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. / Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

LISBON

Lisbon Police Department Lobby — 300 Lisbon St. — Open 24 hours a day

LIVERMORE

Livermore Town Office —10 Crash Rd — Monday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. / Tuesday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. / Wednesday closed

MECHANIC FALLS

Public Library & Town Hall — 108 Lewiston Street — Monday, Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. / Tuesday, Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. / Friday - Closed / Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. /Public bathrooms, seating, and charging stations are available.

MINOT

Minot Town Office — 329 Woodman Hill Road — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. / Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

POLAND

Ricker Memorial Library — 1211 Maine Street — Monday, Tuesday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. / Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. / Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Poland Town Office — 1231 Maine Street — Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

SABATTUS

Sabattus Town Office — 190 Middle Road — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. / Tuesday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TURNER

Turner Rescue Station — 19 General Turner Hill Road — Tuesday & Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

WALES

Wales Town Office — 175 Centre Road — Monday, Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. / Tuesday, Thursdays 3:00 pm - 7:00 p.m. / Friday Closed / Last Saturday 9:00 am - Noon