SACO, Maine — Maine Water Company released a statement Tuesday pledging to help federal workers keep their water services while without pay during the partial government shutdown.

“Water service is critical for families to be able to comfortably live in their homes, and we do not want these furloughed workers to feel their water service is at risk,” said Maine Water Company President Richard Knowlton in a statement. “We work with all customers who have hardships that affect their ability to pay their water bill.”

The company will waive interest fees on overdue balances and help federal workers keep their water services on until paychecks pick up again.

Federal workers who are affected by the partial government shutdown and have a water bill due soon are asked to call Maine Water Company at 1-800-287-1643. Customer service representatives will work with callers to suggest local assistance options.

The Maine Water Company owns 12 public water systems that collect, treat, and distribute drinking water for homes, businesses, and fire protection services. The Maine Water Company currently serves more than 32,000 customers and about 85,000 people total in 21 communities across Maine.