Maine Wardens searching for missing Greene man

Adam McAllister was last seen Monday at his residence on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene where he had talked about going ice fishing.

GREENE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office are working together in the search for a man from Greene who was last seen Monday.

Adam McAllister was last seen at his residence on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene, where he had talked about going ice fishing, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Friday.

McAllister reportedly has not been seen since, but his vehicle was left at his home, according to the release. It is believed he may have left his home on foot Monday.

Officials describe McAllister as being 6-feet-tall and 160 pounds with a slender build. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

The Maine Warden Service asks anyone who may have information about McAllister's whereabouts or may have seen him, to contact the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 ext. 9.

The Maine Warden Service is assisting the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department in locating Adam McAllister who had... Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Friday, March 3, 2023