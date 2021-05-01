Man and deer rescued after falling through ice

Rick Crowe of Princeton was trying to save the deer when his canoe overturned and he went through the ice on Long Lake.

MAINE, USA — A Princeton man and a deer are both safe after Maine Game Wardens and Princeton Police rescued them from the icy waters of Long Lake on Monday morning.

According to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti, 63-year-old Rick Crowe was wearing a lifejacket when he tried to take a canoe onto the ice to rescue a deer in distress. The canoe overturned, throwing Crowe into the frigid water. Crowe's wife Tina called game wardens for help.

Officials say the Warden Service Airboat was deployed along with help from the Princeton Fire department. Princeton Fire Chief Tony Ramsdell wore a cold water suit to jump into the water to rescue Crowe who was conscious but suffering from severe hypothermia.

Crowe was transported to Calais Regional Hospital.

After saving Crowe, Game Warden Brad Richard and two other rescuers rescued the deer and released it onshore.