Man and deer rescued after falling through ice

MAINE, USA — A Princeton man and a deer are both safe after Maine Game Wardens and Princeton Police rescued them from the icy waters of Long Lake on Monday morning.
According to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti, 63-year-old Rick Crowe was wearing a lifejacket when he tried to take a canoe onto the ice to rescue a deer in distress. The canoe overturned, throwing Crowe into the frigid water. Crowe's wife Tina called game wardens for help.
Officials say the Warden Service Airboat was deployed along with help from the Princeton Fire department. Princeton Fire Chief Tony Ramsdell wore a cold water suit to jump into the water to rescue Crowe who was conscious but suffering from severe hypothermia.
Crowe was transported to Calais Regional Hospital.
After saving Crowe, Game Warden Brad Richard and two other rescuers rescued the deer and released it onshore.
Game wardens remind everyone that the ice this year can be treacherous, as warm weather and rains in December have left many lakes and ponds with far less ice than normal. Game Wardens remind everyone to check the ice thickness before heading out for any activity on the ice.