AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Warden Service rescued a hiker Tuesday after she broke her leg on the Appalachian Trail.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Anne Renner, 24, of Arlington, Ill. was hiking north on the Appalachian Trail through Mahoosuc Notch when she fell and hit her lower right leg on a large rock.

MDIFW said the incident happened sometime the evening of Monday, July 29.

Renner had poor cell coverage, so she wasn't able to call 9-1-1. Another hiker passing through was able to hike to where there was cell service and call for help around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

MDIFW said Renner was airlifted off of the trail by a Maine Forest Service helicopter around 1 p.m. on July 30. She was then taken to Rumford Hospital.