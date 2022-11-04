Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering rewards of $4,500 for information on the injured eagle, and $3,000 for the illegally killed moose.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle.

Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The moose was covered in tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide the animal, and was found off an unnamed road 500 yards from Rocky Brook Road, the post stated.

Wardens reportedly also located bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag, and are seeking more information.

The eagle was located and caught when wardens were called to Wilderness Park Road, then brought to a rehabilitation facility. While at the facility, they discovered shotgun pellets in the eagle's body upon X-ray analysis, the post stated.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering rewards of $4,500 for information on the injured eagle, and $3,000 for the moose.

The MDIFW asks anyone with information regarding the killed moose or injured eagle can call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.