Maine violates ADA, US Justice Department reports

An investigation into Maine's compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act reveals unnecessary segregation of children with disabilities.

The announcement lands on the 23rd anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Olmstead v. L.C., the 1999 court case that ruled "unjustified segregation of persons with disabilities constitutes discrimination in violation of title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act," according to the ADA website.

The news release states that Maine unnecessarily segregates children that have mental health, as well as developmental, disabilities.

The segregation reportedly takes place in psychiatric hospitals, the state-operated juvenile detention facility, Long Creek Youth Development Center, and residential treatment facilities, the release says.

The Justice Department received a complaint from Disability Rights Maine, a protection and advocacy agency that advocates for people with disabilities, especially those who have been treated unjustly.

DRM reported unjust treatment to the Justice Department "on behalf of a group of children with disabilities, alleging that these children cannot access needed community-based services, resulting in their institutionalization or risk of institutionalization in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Supreme Court’s decision in Olmstead," the news release says.

The DRM complaint launched a full investigation into Maine's care for children with disabilities conducted by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division Disability Rights Section assisted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, and a letter was sent to Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey revealing the findings, according to the release.

The findings report that Maine's children with disabilities face multiple barriers when trying to access proper behavioral health services, including "lengthy waitlists, an insufficient provider network, inadequate crisis services, and a lack of support for foster care parents who provide specialized care to children with behavioral health needs," the release states.

Children with disabilities who live in rural areas are especially at risk for not receiving the proper care or treatment they need.

"Many children with disabilities in Maine, especially those in rural areas or with more intensive needs, are unable to live at home with their families due to a lack of community-based behavioral health services," the news release says. "These services can include assistance with daily activities, behavior management, and individual or family counseling."

The release reports that the implementation of community-based behavioral health services from the state of Maine can help prevent children with disabilities from becoming institutionalized.

"Community-based behavioral health services also include crisis services that can prevent a child from being institutionalized during a mental health crisis," the release says. "Absent these services, Maine children with disabilities enter emergency rooms, come into contact with law enforcement, and remain in institutions when many of them could be at home if Maine put in place sufficient community-based services."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division states that children with disabilities deserve to grow up in their homes with the proper support they need, rather than being subject to institutionalization.

"Children with disabilities deserve the opportunity to live at home with the services they need and grow up in the community alongside their nondisabled peers,” Clarke said in the release. “With the increase in children’s mental health needs during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to provide support to children and families."

U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee for the District of Maine hopes the findings by the Department of Justice allow for change to be made in Maine to better support children with disabilities.

“Access to local community-based services for children with mental health and/or developmental disabilities is a critical need for families across Maine,” McElwee said in the release. “I hope that the violations identified by the Justice Department can be remedied so that these children and their families are able to obtain quality services in their own communities.”

"We look forward to bringing Maine into compliance with federal law and achieving a resolution that will benefit children with disabilities across the state,” Clarke added in the release.