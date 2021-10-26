Maine using lottery to give out new scallop licenses

Applications for eight drag boat licenses and six diver licenses will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Maine fishing regulators are collecting applications for the state lottery that gives out scallop harvesting licenses.

Sea scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in the state.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it will accept applications through Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The state plans to give out eight licenses for drag boat fishermen and a half dozen for divers.