PORTLAND, Maine — Union workers across the state celebrated with events this Labor Day focused on their mission to grow support for Maine's workforce.

Dozens of union leaders, lawmakers and candidates packed the room at the Maine Irish Heritage Center for the Southern Maine Labor Council's annual breakfast Monday.

Organizers said presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was supposed to attend the event after his rally in Portland Sunday night, but was unable to after a last-minute 'schedule change.'

RELATED: Union workers celebrate Labor Day, 'power' of Maine's workforce

Still, they used the large crowd as an opportunity to strengthen their message on unity and push for progressive policies.

"The labor movement in Maine is proud of its unions and it's union affiliations and the work that we do," Doug Born said.

Born said that pride is crucial to keeping grassroots movements around issues like healthcare going strong.

'Medicare for All' was a big talking point of Monday morning's event. Speakers and union members cheered calls to implement universal healthcare nationwide.

Maine Dept. of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman spoke to the importance of acknowledging that just because Maine's unemployment number sits at around three-percent does not mean the state's economy is as strong as it could be.

"We're seeing that workers' wages haven't risen as much and many of those workers don't have secure employment." Fortman said. "So people are working but they're not economically thriving."

RELATED: Huge job fair shows need for workers

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling said events like this are important to highlighting the needs of the state's workforce.

"We often think the ones who move our economy are the big businesses. That's not the case," Strimling said. "The people who move our economy are the workers of this city and the workers of this state."

Strimling, who is seeking reelection, admitted the City of Portland is struggling to do its part and vowed to push for more affordable housing for the city's blue-collar families.

Other candidates, including democratic Speaker of the House and candidate for senate Sara Gideon met with potential supporters.

Gideon is running a campaign to unseat republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Gideon declined to interview with NEWS CENTER Maine.

RELATED: Complaint filed against house speaker over reimbursements

Her opponent, Betsy Sweet, who also plans to challenge Collins, said it is time for sweeping change that gives workers in Maine the leg up they deserve.

"It's so important for the working men and women of Maine that we continue to have a workforce and jobs that pay well," Sweet said. "And that we grow this economy in a way that continues to provide those kinds of good jobs so people can have one job and not three and four."

Other labor council events were held in Lewiston and Bangor.