BANGOR, Maine — Maine Troop Greeters gathered outside of Bangor International Airport Tuesday morning to honor their own.

Family and friends held bricks dedicated to four Maine Troop Greeters who died this past year.

The new bricks placed in the walkway at the airport's Troop Greeter Pavilion were dedicated to Joe Mizda, Carole Hardin, Edward Campbell, and Sue Mock.

"It's tough," said Allison Hernandez, vice chair for the Maine Troop Greeter Board of Directors. "They're like family -- we get up in the middle of the night at 2 a.m. (during a) blizzard, and we're here. They're just dedicated people. It's hard."

Since 2003, the Troop Greeters have welcomed more than 1.5-million service members at the airport.