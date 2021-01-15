Maine towns creating outdoor skating rinks to get people outside during the COVID-19 pandemic

Towns like South Berwick and York are building them to get people outdoors safely during the coronavirus pandemic

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Outdoor skating rinks are popping up around Maine, as a way to get people outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic and keep them safe on the ice.

"Ice skating rinks are not as deep obviously. We have ponds in town that people do go out on to and obviously there is always a risk that the ice is not safe," said South Berwick Fire Chief, Joe Rousselle.

Fire Chief Joe Rousselle said they have had the rink for nearly 10 years, but he said it's needed now, more than ever.

"Outdoors is supposedly the best solution. They are doing in house schooling and stuff like that and not getting out and seeing the other kids as much. It makes it better for the kids to get that social action," said Rousselle.

That's the reason the York Parks and Recreation Department built a rink this year.

"The rink for us--once it freezes and we have a little bit more sustainable ice--we're hoping will provide that opportunity for a broader segment of our population to be able to get outside and exercise," said the York Parks and Recreation Director, Robin Cogger.

A chance to get through a Maine winter during a pandemic, even if it means going in circles.