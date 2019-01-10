MAINE, Maine — One town in Maine has a mission to “smash the stigma" surrounding mental illness by planting 1,000 yellow tulips in Waterville.

The Yellow Tulip Project is a Maine based non-profit organization that is trying to diminish the stigma surrounding mental illness while building a supportive community combining youth and community leaders.

The project was founded by Julia Hansen when she was just a sophomore in high school.

On Saturday, October 12, the non-profit organization is inviting the public to plant tulips at the RiverWalk in Waterville at 2 p.m.

The group plans to hold wellness events at the site when the tulips are in full bloom.

Participating organizations include Waterville High School, Kennebec Behavioral Health, Waterville Parks and Recreation, Hardy Girls/Healthy Women, The Family Enrichment Council, Maine General Hospital, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, FEDCO Bulbs, Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville Peer Support Center, the Universalist Unitarian Church, Waterville Rotary Club, Waterville Lions Club, Maine Film Center, as well as many privately-owned properties throughout Waterville.