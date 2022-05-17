x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Maine town shuts down amid leadership vacancies

The town of Passadumkeag no longer has a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — A small town in Maine has effectively shut down because it no longer has a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.

The Bangor Daily News reports Christen Bouchard resigned last month from her position as town clerk in Passadumkeag, a town of about 350 residents north of Bangor. She also had been serving as deputy treasurer and was in charge of licensing pets, registering vehicles and maintaining vital records.

The town office has been closed since April 21, and it’s unclear when some of the key positions might be filled.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories