It is no surprise that Maine with its rocky shores and scenic trails is a popular summer destination, but in a recent travel ranking Vacationland also topped the list of places to visit in the fall.

CNN Travel ranked Maine at the top of its five places around the world to visit this October, just ahead of Cape Town, South Africa and Honolulu, Hawaii.

"The biggest state in New England has its charms all year, but autumn is a magic time here" writes CNN's Forest Brown. "Scenic drives throughout Maine Maine can sweep you along a veritable carpet of gold, red and yellow leaves."

CNN Travel lauded several of Maine most popular attractions, from the"breathtaking views of the Atlantic" at Acadia National Park to Portland's bustling restaurant scene.

Among Portland's restaurants featured are J's Oyster and Street and Co.

Victoria Mansion was also cited as "one of the best examples of Italian villa style in all of the United States."

CNN Travel also encouraged the enjoy the mountains, lakes and ocean by hiking and kayaking.

Other destinations included in the list were Malta and Mexico City, Mexico.

