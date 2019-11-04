AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine legislature voted Thursday to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Denise Tepler (D-Topsham), would remove sales tax on tampons. They are not currently included in the "Grocery Staples" section of the tax code and are being taxed as a "luxury good" as a result.

In recent years, eleven states have chosen to exempt these products from tax.

The bill will return to the Senate to be enacted. It will likely be placed on the Special Appropriations Table to await funding based on available revenue.