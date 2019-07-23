Maine is set to receive $1 million from a proposed multimillion-dollar settlement with a consumer credit reporting agency.

Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed private information such as Social Security numbers of nearly 150 million people.

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Frey says Monday the breach affected over 500,000 Maine residents.

The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved in federal district court, will provide up to $425 million in relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. The bureau coordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general nationwide.

Equifax is set to pay attorneys general $175 million, with Maine receiving $1 million.