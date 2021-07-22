Maine to deploy 125 National Guard members to Mexican border this fall

'The Maine National Guard is always ready to support our state and nation, whether at home or overseas,' Maj. Carl Lamb said

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine National Guard is set to deploy more than a hundred members to the U.S.-Mexico border this fall, where they’ll remain for one year.

Major Carl Lamb of the Maine National Guard told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday the 125 members are expected to take on similar duties as the 262nd Engineer Company, which was deployed to the southwest border last fall, and will not be acting in a law enforcement capacity. The 262nd is expected to return to Maine this fall.

Lamb said the members’ duties will primarily focus on conducting detection and monitoring support, such as monitoring remote video surveillance system cameras in order to provide real-time situational awareness to Customs and Border Protection agents.

States across the country are sending troops to the border amid the continued migration surge. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border in El Paso, Texas. She said the situation was “tough,” and said progress has been made but more worked needed to be done.

“The Maine National Guard is always ready to support our state and nation, whether at home or overseas,” Lamb said.

The Maine National Guard has played a large role in the state’s COVID-19 response, helping deliver personal protective equipment and facilitating various vaccination sites across the state. In addition, members were deployed to Washington, D.C. earlier this year during heightened security threats in wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection and ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Lamb said their infantry unit was also deployed to Africa in March.