Maine Things to Do, week of Nov. Nov. 8 through Nov. 14

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
You Will Never Walk Alone Walk-a-thon
Where: Veterans Plaza in Brunswick, ends at American Legion Post 202 in Topsham
When: 11:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Harvest Dinner
Where: Sanford First Baptist Church
When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
North Saco Congressional Church Christmas Craft Fair, craft and bake sale
Where: Saco
When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
USM Craft Fair
Where: Costello Sports Complex, Gorham Campus
When: Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Winslow Elementary School PTO Craft Fair & Silent Auction
Where: Winslow Elementary School
When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
State Street Church Holiday Fair and Lunch
Where: Portland
When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Traip Academy Athletic Boosters 13th Annual Craft Fair
Where: Kittery
When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Run Wild! 5k Run/Walk
Where: Belfast
When: 2:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Chili Cook Off to benefit Maine veterans
Where: SoMe Brewing, York
When: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.