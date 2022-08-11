Maine Things to Do, week of Nov. Nov. 8 through Nov. 14

Looking for something to do this week? Here's a snapshot of events happening around our state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

You Will Never Walk Alone Walk-a-thon

Where: Veterans Plaza in Brunswick, ends at American Legion Post 202 in Topsham

When: 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Harvest Dinner

Where: Sanford First Baptist Church

When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

North Saco Congressional Church Christmas Craft Fair, craft and bake sale

Where: Saco

When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

USM Craft Fair

Where: Costello Sports Complex, Gorham Campus

When: Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Winslow Elementary School PTO Craft Fair & Silent Auction

Where: Winslow Elementary School

When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

State Street Church Holiday Fair and Lunch

Where: Portland

When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Traip Academy Athletic Boosters 13th Annual Craft Fair

Where: Kittery

When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Run Wild! 5k Run/Walk

Where: Belfast

When: 2:00 p.m.